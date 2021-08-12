Saratoga County To Provide COVID Testing In Schools

As school districts prepare for the return of students in a few weeks, Saratoga County will utilize federal funding to provide free, weekly COVID-19 testing.

Saratoga County leaders announced a new plan Wednesday to provide COVID-19 tests in the upcoming school year.

Republican Board of Supervisors Chair Todd Kusnierz said the county is preparing to enter a $3.5 million contract with company Quadrant Biosciences Inc.

“The county will oversee the contract which will make available patient-friendly, non-invasive saliva swab COVID tests in schools,” said Kusnierz.

The contract is supported by $3.9 million in federal funding. The remaining funding will be used to administer the program and to get additional staffing into schools, as deemed necessary by the county’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Daniel Kuhles.

The saliva tests are expected to be returned in 24 hours. Dr. Kuhles said the frequency of testing will follow CDC recommendations.

“That will depend on the level of community transmission and whether certain individuals are engaged in extracurricular activities or sports, but in general it will be once a week when community transmission is at any level but low,” said Kuhles.

Currently, Saratoga County is experiencing a “high” level of community coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC.

Kuhles said the goal of the testing is allow students to be in school, in person five days a week. He called the regular testing an important layer of prevention and mitigation of COVID transmission.

Though incoming governor Kathy Hochul has raised the possibility of new mask mandates, New York State – and Saratoga County – are not requiring students, teachers, and staff wear a face covering, though Dr. Kuhles called mask-wearing effective.

“It prevents the wearer from being exposed when used consistently and correctly, and it can also act as type of source control if the wearer of the masks is infected and prevent exposure to others. Questions about mandates and things are really for the elected officials and school boards to decide,” said Kuhles.

The New York State Education Department on Thursday released a health and safety guide for school districts as they prepare to reopen classrooms next month. The online resource includes recommendations and guidance from the CDC on mask wearing, vaccination and social distancing, but does not mandate actions. Earlier this month, the state health department said it would not issue guidance for reopening schools, citing the ending of the state’s emergency declaration. Instead, DOH left decisions up to school districts. The education department called the decision a dereliction of duty.

Saratoga County officials also presented COVID-19 testing and vaccination data.

According to numbers provided Wednesday, the county had only 11 hospitalizations among residents, a low number it attributed to its comparatively high vaccination rates.

According to the county, 66 percent of residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 75.6 percent of its vaccine-eligible population over age 12. The numbers outpace the New York State and national averages.

Dr. Kuhles continued to encourage people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“The main message here is the vaccine coverage and the vaccine is doing what it’s designed to do, which is to prevent hospitalizations, severe illness, and death,” said Kuhles.

Saratoga County on Saturday issued a COVID advisory. Officials are asking all individuals wear a mask when outdoors in crowded settings, indoors when with people who are not members of their households, and when engaging in activities that involve close contact with people who are not fully vaccinated.

