Blizzard blasts Hudson Valley with up to 14 inches of snow

New Yorkers are still dealing with hazardous conditions from the winter’s latest snowstorm, with reports of up to 14 inches south and east of Albany.

Westchester County Executive Kenneth Jenkins said the snow Monday morning was as strong as ever.

“It's the wind and blizzard conditions. It was white out earlier with low visibility. The road crews have not been able to get down to black top yet, and because they can't get down to that, it's a lot more slippery. There's a lot of people getting stuck out there,” Jenkins said.

In response, Westchester extended its travel ban until 6 p.m. Monday.

Steve DiRienzo, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the lower Hudson Valley has seen winds in the 30 to 45 mile per hour range, and over 60 miles per hour in Westchester. He said some areas met the criteria for blizzard conditions.

“There's a requirement for blizzard conditions. It has to be visibility less than a quarter mile, wind gusts of 35 miles an hour or more, and they have to persist for three hours or more. And I'm not sure that anybody from Poughkeepsie north has met that criteria. South of there, Westchester County, they have met it. Probably Rockland County as well has met legitimate blizzard criteria late last night and or overnight into the morning,” DiRienzo said.

DiRienzo said this winter has not only seen a lot of snow but it has also stayed on the ground for a long time.

“Usually the snow comes and goes. Even in the Hudson Valley, you know, you look at the mountains, the Catskills, the Berkshires, up into Vermont and the Adirondacks, the snow tends to stay on the ground most of the winter. Hudson Valley, it usually comes and goes. This has been one of those years where it's been persistent,” DiRienzo said.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez told WAMC that drivers should continue to be cautious.

“We have blowing, gusting wind, and we're still seeing the remaining band of snow come through both for the lower Hudson Valley as well as Long Island in New York City. What that's doing is still creating a lot of drifting snow. It's impairing visibility. So we're encouraging all drivers to please continue to stay off the roadways so that we can have enough time to clear the roads as best we can before folks get back out there. So please stay home,” Dominguez said.

Westchester County Executive Jenkins encouraged people to stay home if they can.

“If you remember in the Buffalo Blizzard a few years back, people died because they went out into those white out conditions, got disoriented and couldn't get back in their house, which was five feet away or 10 feet away. So again, we really want people to take their time through this. Again, there's a lot of snow out there. It's wet, heavy snow, a little bit different than the fluffy thing that we had over about a month ago,” said Jenkins.

Commissioner Dominguez said if you do have to get on the roads, make sure you are prepared for all conditions, including black ice.

“Make sure that you have all the necessary gear in your car: have a flashlight, have anything that you need, extra food, fuel, a shovel and a way of contacting emergency responders if you need to,” said Dominguez.

For the rest of the week, Rienzo said New York and the Hudson Valley could see more snow starting Wednesday.

“There’s a chance for a little more snow. That'll be on the lighter side, one to three inches. Maybe a little more in the mountains. I think Thursday into Friday, there's a chance for another storm that could be more significant again,” Rienzo said.