Midday Magazine

Kendra McKinley's new EP 'Smoking Weed With Your Bra Off' to be released Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 1, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
McKinley performing at WAMC's Studios on October 22.
Samantha Simmons
McKinley performing at WAMC's Studios on October 22.

You’re listening to MD Magazine on WAMC. I’m Samantha Simmons.

“Smoking Weed With Your Bra Off.” That’s Catskill-based singer/songwriter Kendra McKinley’s favorite way write new music. And it happens to be the name of her new EP. The EP will be released on November 5th on some streaming platforms. On November 6th, an extravaganza will take place at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill. You’ll hear more on that during the interview. To start, McKinley tells WAMC’s Samantha Simmons how her new sound came to fruition.
New York News arts and culture
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
