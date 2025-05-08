© 2025
Northeast Report

Albany's Tulip Court announced ahead of 77th annual Tulip Festival

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 8, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, the 2024 Tulip Queen and Court, and the 2025 Tulip Court.
Samantha Simmons
The City of Albany is hosting its 77th annual Tulip Festival this weekend in Washington Park. The annual Tulip Court has been named.

Naishaly Vélez Galán will pass the crown to LeeAshia Green, Alyssa Kamara, Cait Tizzone, Theadora Welch, or Abigail Williams.

“I'm really excited for the opportunity to be able to have time to reflect on what the past year has looked like and hand the torch over to the next 77th court,” Vélez Galán said.

 The Tulip Queen coronation ceremony is at noon Saturday at the Lakehouse. Live music, on two stages, will begin at 1 p.m. The Royal Tulip Ball will begin at 6:30 at the Italian American Community Center.

The annual event brings hundreds of vendors, thousands of attendees, and hundreds of thousands of tulips.

All roads in Washington Park will be closed. Surrounding streets will be restricted to local residents and emergency vehicles.
