Midday Magazine

Troy's new comptroller resigns

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and newly hired City Comptroller Dylan Spring
City of Troy
Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and now former City Comptroller Dylan Spring

After walking out of an explosive city council meeting in June, Troy’s new comptroller has resigned.
 
Dylan Spring, who was approved by the council in February, abruptly left council chambers on June 20th as councilors asked about first quarter finance reports, which were nearly two months late.

Mayor Carmella Mantello addressed the council during a special meeting Tuesday night, saying her administration has begun searching for a new comptroller.

“We continue to have routine meetings with our outside counsels, financial advisors, and can confidently state that the city is standing on fiscally solid ground,” Mantello said. “I want to be clear on a couple things. The city does not have any financial issues.”

Democratic councilor Aaron Vera of District 4 says Spring’s resignation is not a surprise.

“I'm obviously disappointed that the city will no longer have a comptroller, at least for a period of time here,” Vera said. “I’m very concerned that going into budget season, we definitely need to have somebody in that office that is up to speed and ready to prepare next year's budget.”

Just weeks before Mantello took office, the city's prior comptroller resigned, causing a scramble in city hall to fill the position. Mantello, a first-term Republican, brought in an outside consultant to rectify the books after the transition. Democratic Council President Sue Steele called for a comprehensive search for a new comptroller. Steele expressed concerned about second quarter finances, which are due at the end of July.

“I think it's important that the council have as much up-to-date financial information as possible. And I don't wish to rehash the past,” Steele said. “I certainly wish Mr. Spring the best. We know the comptroller job is a very stressful one, and I hope he finds peace.”

Spring’s last day is July 9th.
