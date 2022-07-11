DiFiore to step down as New York's top judge

The top judge in New York state is stepping down. Janet DiFiore, chief judge on the state Court of Appeals, says she will resign at the end of August.

The 66-year-old was nominated by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2015. The former Westchester County District Attorney says serving in the role has been a “high honor and the greatest privilege of my professional life.”

She did not give a reason for her departure, but said she is moving “on to the next chapter in life.” Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul will need her nominee for the role, which carries a 14-year term, confirmed by the state Senate.

Hochul thanked DiFiore for her service and says she looks forward to reviewing recommendations for a replacement:

"From the Westchester District Attorney's Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York. Chief Judge DiFiore's leadership of our state court system - especially during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic - has been a critical asset. I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court."