Ex-Iowa Democratic Leader Takes New Job In New Hampshire

Troy Price, who resigned as chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party after a disastrous leadoff caucus in 2020, is taking a new job in the fellow first-primary-in-the-nation state New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party says Price will start work as its executive director on Monday as it gears up for the 2022 elections and 2024 primary.

Price resigned his Iowa post in February 2020 after a meltdown in tabulating results from the lead-off presidential caucuses. But he was the unanimous choice in New Hampshire, where officials called him part of an “all-star team of experienced leaders.”

Price is a veteran of Iowa Democratic politics, working on Barack Obama’s 2012 and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaigns, in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver and was executive director of One Iowa, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

