New England News

Vermont Officials Warn Of Text Scam

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
Text Scam screenshot courtesy Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police
/
Screenshot of text scam

The Vermont State Police are warning people about a text message scam that claims to be requests for information from the state Department of Public Safety and the Secretary of State’s Office.

The text message says your driver’s license must be updated and personal information is needed. State police warn not to click on a link that is provided.

Officials emphasize that the text is not a state of Vermont message and encourage anyone who receives it to file a report. They also advise anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a message to contact the service or agency that claims to have sent it directly to verify the information.

Pat Bradley
