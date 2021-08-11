© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
New England News

Burlington Opens Cooling Sites Due To Hot And Humid Weather

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 11, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
Burlington Cooling Centers graphic
Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront
/
Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront opens cooling centers

The hot and humid weather has prompted the city of Burlington to open cooling sites for the public through the remainder of the week.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront has opened three sites that will operate through Friday due the extreme heat.

They are at the Center of Recreation & Education on Allen Street, the Leddy Arena and the Fletcher Free Library. People are asked to wear a mask in the buildings.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

New England News
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley