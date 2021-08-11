Burlington Opens Cooling Sites Due To Hot And Humid Weather
The hot and humid weather has prompted the city of Burlington to open cooling sites for the public through the remainder of the week.
Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront has opened three sites that will operate through Friday due the extreme heat.
They are at the Center of Recreation & Education on Allen Street, the Leddy Arena and the Fletcher Free Library. People are asked to wear a mask in the buildings.
All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved