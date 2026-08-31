Republican will challenge incumbent Chittenden County State's Attorney

A Republican candidate has stepped forward to challenge the incumbent Chittenden County state’s attorney.

Democrat Sarah George narrowly won the Democratic primary on August 11 by 1,009 votes. At the time, there were no other candidates in the general election race.

But the Vermont Republican Party announced Monday that Jace Laquerre of Milton will challenge George. The state GOP says Laquerre, a software engineer who in 2016 was the youngest ever Vermont delegate to the GOP National Convention,

is running to give voters an alternative. Laquerre was nominated with the caveat that if elected he will immediately resign to create a vacancy that Governor Phil Scott would then have to fill. Laquerre says “I do not believe we can afford four more years of Sarah George’s overly lenient, catch-and-release prosecutorial policies.”

Calls to Sarah George's campaign have not yet been returned.

