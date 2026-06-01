Wild & Scenic Housatonic River Paddle with HVA

Join HVA for a paddle in Kent, CT, on a portion of the beautiful Wild & Scenic Housatonic River! This leisurely paddle is appropriate for all levels and is perfect for those looking to get on the water and experience the scenic landscapes of our magnificent region from a new perspective.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Kent School dock. This will be an out-and-back paddle and is expected to take 3 to 4 hours. Limited boats are available, so reserve your spot today!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.