Tuesday Toddler Time

Bring the youngest children in your life and enjoy a walk in the woods with Membership and Outreach Coordinator Kate Martin. Children, up to age 3, and caretakers will enjoy a relaxing walk while learning about nature and the Preserve. Meet other caregivers and children while seeing the beauty of the woods as the seasons change. Infants are welcome, but please note that our trails are not suitable for strollers. This event may be canceled due to weather; please dress appropriately for outdoor walking.