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Tuesday Toddler Time

Tuesday Toddler Time

Bring the youngest children in your life and enjoy a walk in the woods with Membership and Outreach Coordinator Kate Martin. Children, up to age 3, and caretakers will enjoy a relaxing walk while learning about nature and the Preserve. Meet other caregivers and children while seeing the beauty of the woods as the seasons change. Infants are welcome, but please note that our trails are not suitable for strollers. This event may be canceled due to weather; please dress appropriately for outdoor walking.

Huyck Preserve Visitors' Center
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM, every 5 months on Tuesday through Nov 17, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/
Huyck Preserve Visitors' Center
5052 Delaware Turnpike
Rensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/