Summer Saturdays at NRM
Summer Saturdays at NRM
Join Museum Educators weekly, June - August 2026, for artmaking activities for all ages inspired by the American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell exhibition. Explore the galleries and then get creative. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/list/?tribe_eventcategory%5B0%5D=795&hide_subsequent_recurrences=1
Norman Rockwell Museum
Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183Stockbridge, Massachusetts