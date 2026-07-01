SSYB Summer Salsa Soiree
SSYB Summer Salsa Soiree
Join Saratoga Springs Youth Ballet for an evening of aperitivos, salsa dancing and music- all while supporting a great cause!
The evening will feature a live performance by SSYB Summer Intensive students, a Latin Social Dance lesson led by Jessica Batten, and plenty of time to enjoy freestyle dancing, music, and great company. All are welcome for a night of community, celebration, and fun!
Admission includes light bites and two drink tickets.
Saratoga Arts
$75 single, $140 couple
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Saratoga Springs Youth Ballet
(518) 306-4037
info@saratogaspringsyouthballet.org
Saratoga Arts
320 BroadwaySaratoga Springs, New York 12866
(518) 584-4132