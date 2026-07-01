SSYB Summer Salsa Soiree

Join Saratoga Springs Youth Ballet for an evening of aperitivos, salsa dancing and music- all while supporting a great cause!

The evening will feature a live performance by SSYB Summer Intensive students, a Latin Social Dance lesson led by Jessica Batten, and plenty of time to enjoy freestyle dancing, music, and great company. All are welcome for a night of community, celebration, and fun!

Admission includes light bites and two drink tickets.