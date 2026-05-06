Sitar, Tabla and Indian Dance

TEMPO Concert Hall ~ Doors 6:30 PM | Show at 7 PM

Join Tempo and Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center for an immersion into the sacred North Indian classical music tradition with Indro Roy-Chowdhury, Sitar and Indranil Mallick, Tabla. Opening performance of South Indian Bharatanatyam Dance by Oindrila Roy Mallick.

Indro remembers, “I was introduced to Indranil Mallick through my guru, Pt. Subroto Roy-Chowdhury, who shared a close bond on and off stage with Pt. Swapan Choudhuri, Indranil’s tabla guru. When we first met to play, it felt as though we were simply continuing a conversation that had begun long before that moment.”

Bharatanatyam is a 2,000-year-old classical dance form originating from Tamil Nadu, South India. It is characterized by spectacular percussive footwork and hand gestures (mudras) which tell a story expressing devotion and emotion.

Oindrila Roy Mallick is well known among the younger generation of Bharatanatyam dancers. Trained initially under late Guru K. P. Thampi from the age of five. Oindrila honed her dance skills further under legendary Guru Khagendra Nath Barman, one of the most senior disciples of Guru Rukmini Devi Arundale, founder of unique “Kalakshetra”Style (Bharataatyam). Her hallmark remains in her ability to captivate her audience by bringing forth the inherent beauty of Bharatanatyam. Recently she received the “Chairman’s Award” from the International Multicultural Dance and Music Festival in Pune, India.

Indro Roy-Chowdhury is a global music artist, sitarist, and composer. He is one of the most talented young exponents of Rampur Senia Gharana in the respected lineage of Pandit Birendra Kishore Roy Chowdhury and Pandit Subroto Roy Chowdhury. Primarily trained in the Veen-Kar style of Sitar which draws techniques and idioms of the Veena, Indrajit has been able to carve a niche for himself with his eclecticism and versatility. Indrajit strives for a fine balance of traditionalism coupled with innovation and is renowned for his meditative alaap and brilliant taans. Indro has performed at many of India’s most prestigious festivals, including the Dover Lane Music Conference and has collaborated with leading ensembles such as the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the New Jersey Symphony.

Indranil Mallick, a leading tabla player of current generation, has already established himself both as a soloist and accompanist. He received his initial training in tabla when he was only five from his uncle, Sri Montu Mallick.Now he is under the guidance of Pt. Swapan Chaudhuri. Indranil belongs to Lucknow Gharana style of tabla.

This program is presented in collaboration with Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center.