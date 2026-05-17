Quaker Meetinghouse Tours (part of NY Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House)

Visitors are warmly invited to explore the oldest religious building in Orange County—the 1790 Quaker Meetinghouse in Cornwall—on May 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those who arrive at 10:30 are welcome to join Quakers in an hour of silent worship. After 11:30 a.m., guests can enjoy light refreshments and individual tours. This day of special tours is part of the annual Sacred Sites Open House, sponsored by the New York State Landmarks Conservancy. This year’s theme is “Holding Community Memories." The Meetinghouse is located at 60 Quaker Avenue in Cornwall, NY 12518.

