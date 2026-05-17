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Quaker Meetinghouse Tours (part of NY Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House)

Quaker Meetinghouse Tours (part of NY Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House)

Visitors are warmly invited to explore the oldest religious building in Orange County—the 1790 Quaker Meetinghouse in Cornwall—on May 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those who arrive at 10:30 are welcome to join Quakers in an hour of silent worship. After 11:30 a.m., guests can enjoy light refreshments and individual tours. This day of special tours is part of the annual Sacred Sites Open House, sponsored by the New York State Landmarks Conservancy. This year’s theme is “Holding Community Memories." The Meetinghouse is located at 60 Quaker Avenue in Cornwall, NY 12518.

Carol Pauli
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cornwall Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quaker)
info@cornwallquakers.org
https://cornwallquakers.org/

Artist Group Info

https://nylandmarks.org/site/cornwall-monthly-meeting-of-the-religious-society-of-friends-cornwall-ny/
Carol Pauli
200 Oak St.
Newburgh, New York 12550
(504)250-7588
info@cornwallquakers.org
https://cornwallquakers.org/