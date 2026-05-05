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President’s Commencement Colloquy at RPI

President’s Commencement Colloquy at RPI

Join us for RPI’s annual President's Commencement Colloquy, a lively conversation with RPI’s Commencement honorary degree recipients, The Honorable Dr. Darío Gil and Christine Ann Miller ’97 — two remarkable leaders at the forefront of science and health care. Doors open at 3 p.m. Colloquy begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception with refreshments in Evelyn’s Café. Free and open to the public. Registration required.

Link: https://commencement.rpi.edu/colloquy/presidents-commencement-colloquy

EMPAC at Rensselaer
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
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Event Supported By

RPI
EMPAC at Rensselaer
50 Eighth Street
Troy, New York 12180
518.276.3921
empacboxoffice@rpi.edu
empac.rpi.edu