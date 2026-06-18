CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Mountain Top Historical Society, in partnership with the Thomas Cole National Historical Site invite you to

PLEIN AIR Painting Day

July 11, 2026

9AM-3PM

Come join us for our FIRST plein air event.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to paint on our beautiful campus. Please bring your own supplies and set up. We will have a kid's table with watercolor palettes and brushes available.

Artists are invited to the U&D train station on our campus to show their paintings at 2 pm.

Landscape painter, Laura Leigh Lanchantin will be presenting mineral paint making demos and her paintings https://www.lauraleighlanchantin.com.

This is a FREE event.To register please email mthsdirector@mths.org