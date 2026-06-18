Plein Air Painting Day
Plein Air Painting Day
CALLING ALL ARTISTS
The Mountain Top Historical Society, in partnership with the Thomas Cole National Historical Site invite you to
PLEIN AIR Painting Day
July 11, 2026
9AM-3PM
Come join us for our FIRST plein air event.
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to paint on our beautiful campus. Please bring your own supplies and set up. We will have a kid's table with watercolor palettes and brushes available.
Artists are invited to the U&D train station on our campus to show their paintings at 2 pm.
Landscape painter, Laura Leigh Lanchantin will be presenting mineral paint making demos and her paintings https://www.lauraleighlanchantin.com.
This is a FREE event.To register please email mthsdirector@mths.org
Mountain Top Historical Society
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain Top Historical Society
15185896657
mthsdirector@mths.org
Mountain Top Historical Society
PO Box 263Haines Falls, New York 12436
15185896657
mthsdirector@mths.org