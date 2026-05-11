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NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET ON SALE NOW!

NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET ON SALE NOW!

Celebrate the season with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, the largest touring production of its kind in North America. Coming to THE PALACE THEATRE in ALBANY on DECEMBER 3, 2026, this unforgettable performance features an international cast of dancers, dazzling acrobatics, elaborate costumes, and larger-than-life puppetry.
Set to the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production transforms the stage into a magical holiday experience. A highlight of the show is the “Dove of Peace” adagio, a powerful and visually stunning moment that captivates audiences of all ages.
Now in its 34th year, the production continues to delight families across more than 80 cities annually.

The Palace Theatre
$47- $231.80
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Talmi Entertainment
800-320-1733
groups@nutcracker.com
nutcracker.com

Artist Group Info

N/a
groups@nutcracker.com
Nutcracker.com
The Palace Theatre
19 Clinton Ave, Albany, NY 12207, US
Albany, New York 12207
518-465-4663
https://www.palacealbany.org/