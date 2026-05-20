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Miwa Ginen- Nou se Lwa (Mirror of Ginen: We are the Spirits)

Miwa Ginen- Nou se Lwa (Mirror of Ginen: We are the Spirits)

Miwa Ginen-Nou se Lwa, an exhibit by Aisha Jean-Charles, is a series of devotional altar pieces that hold and radiate the presence of the Lwa, powerful Haitian spirits. This folk art form serves not just as decoration but as energetic vessels that ground ceremonies, honor ancestors, and invite the Lwa to inhabit the space.

Opening Celebration June 19th (Juneteenth), 5pm to 8:30pm, featuring artistic cultural immersion into the Haitian-Vodou pantheon through paintings, food, and performances.

New York Folklore
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

New York Folklore
518-346-7008
arappaport@nyfolklore.org
nyfolklore.org

Artist Group Info

Aisha Jean-Charles
New York Folklore
129 Jay Street
Schenectady, New York 12305