Miwa Ginen- Nou se Lwa (Mirror of Ginen: We are the Spirits)

Miwa Ginen-Nou se Lwa, an exhibit by Aisha Jean-Charles, is a series of devotional altar pieces that hold and radiate the presence of the Lwa, powerful Haitian spirits. This folk art form serves not just as decoration but as energetic vessels that ground ceremonies, honor ancestors, and invite the Lwa to inhabit the space.

Opening Celebration June 19th (Juneteenth), 5pm to 8:30pm, featuring artistic cultural immersion into the Haitian-Vodou pantheon through paintings, food, and performances.