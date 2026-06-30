Liquid Futures - Futuristic Video Creation Workshop

Join a workshop to create short videos that imagine speculative futures in, on, and around the Wallkill River.

What does the Wallkill River look like 50 years from now, 100 years from now, 1000 years from now, after climate change? Join a workshop with artist Lize Mogel to imagine fantastic scenarios about the social, environmental and political future of the Wallkill River, and to create short videos enacting those speculative futures in, on, and around the river. The videos will become part of a community-created artwork for the Wallkill Futures exhibition at Unison Arts in New Paltz (July 17- August 22).

During this 3 hour workshop, we’ll make videos from start to finish. We'll brainstorm ideas, write outlines, make costumes and props, and do some filming! No experience necessary.