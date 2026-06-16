June Evening Painting

Come enjoy the beauty of the LongHouse gardens through a transporting experience of painting the evening light. Bring a beverage and light nibbles, a blanket or beach chair, and settle in as the garden shifts into dusk.

No painting experience is needed—LongHouse will provide paints and paper, and landscape artist Barbara Thomas will guide you in capturing the flowers, trees, sky, and atmosphere of the evening garden.

Children ages 10 and up are welcome.

Leave with a beautiful summer memento to cherish long after the evening ends.

Barbara Thomas studied at The Art Students League and Pratt Institute in New York and earned her MFA from the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University. Her work explores the natural world and humanity’s relationship to it, focusing on earth and sky, flora and fauna, and the seasons. Working primarily in oil paint and gouache watercolor while also engaging in digital photography, video, and land-based experimentation, she brings close attention to detail in her artistic process.