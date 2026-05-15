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History Night Taverns and Inns of Schenectady

History Night Taverns and Inns of Schenectady

Taverns have played a prominent role in Schenectady’s story. This program follows their development from colonial public houses to surly saloons and prohibition speakeasies. Over the centuries, these watering holes have invited commerce and controversy. This presentation discusses a long and intoxicating history.

The Rotterdam Community Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Rotterdam Community Center
518-364-3205
office@rotterdamcc.org
https://rotterdamcc.org/
The Rotterdam Community Center
705 Curry Road
Rotterdam, New York 12306
518-364-3205
office@rotterdamcc.org
https://rotterdamcc.org/