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Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy

Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy

Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy

Date: Tuesday May 19th 2026 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. EST. This webinar is on Zoom (online).

Co-hosted online with the Stamford JCC (Stamford, CT).

Register here on Zoom: https://bit.ly/50A20A

Speakers:

Attorney Lawrence Berliner, Connecticut Special Education Law

Jane Faherty, Stamford JCC JumpStart Program Executive Director & Special Education Advocate

Allie Grafman, Special Education Advocate, ABC Advocacy LLC

A Unique Opportunity for Parents to Ask Questions of the Experts at the Table – What’s on your mind for your child’s educational journey? Topics to empower parents for the road ahead:

• Navigating and assessing your child’s progress

• Understanding your child’s basic special education rights

• Addressing parents’ input as the year comes to a close

• Annual PPT Review and IEP Meeting – Strategizing and Preparing for the year-end

• Planning ahead for the new school year – Fall 2026

• Next Steps…How to Create a Plan of Action if your child is still struggling and the school is not responding to your child’s needs

Questions? Please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com

This webinar is free and open to the public.

More information: www.berlinerspecialedlaw.com or https://www.stamfordjcc.org/events/2026/05/19/inclusion/finding-your-voice-as-a-parent-webinar/

Zoom Webinar (online/virtual event)
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Law Office of Lawrence Berliner and Stamford JCC
(203)-255-0582
rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com
www.berlinerspecialedlaw.com
Zoom Webinar (online/virtual event)
N/A
Stamford, Connecticut 06905
(203)-255-0582
rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com