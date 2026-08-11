This event is part of Hudson Valley Community College's Fall 2026 Lunchtime Concert Series presenting the free concerts from the very best local and regional musicians. This event is free and open to the public and is presented by the HVCC Cultural Affairs Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Viking Cupboard Food Pantry.

Fiesta del Norte is an authentic Mariachi band that performs traditional Mexican folk and popular music dressed in traditional sombreros and “charro” outfits. The multi-talented musicians/singers perform Mariachis of Jalisco, Norteñas of Chihuahua and Marimba music of Chiapas with guitar, violin, trumpet, plus the stringed vihuela and guitarrón.

The lively program is enhanced with stories and cultural insights shared by Dave Giardina, director, who welcomes audience members to dance.

The Connecticut-based ensemble’s performance complements HVCC’s annual Día de los Muertos exhibit held in the Marvin Library.