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Community Farm Day - Garden & Grow Workshop

Community Farm Day - Garden & Grow Workshop

Join us at the farm for a day of community and learn how locally grown food is making a difference to many across the Capital Region and beyond

- Guided tour of Patroon Land Farm
- Presentation on how the Farm helps our partner pantries and neighbors in need.
- Decorate a pot and plant vegetables to take home and add to your own garden

Morning Session will begin at 10:00am and conclude at 12:00pm
Afternoon Session will begin at 1:00pm and conclude at 3:00pm

Patroon Land Farm
$5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Regional Food Bank
(518) 786-3691
fooddrives@regionalfoodbank.net
regionalfoodbank.net
Patroon Land Farm
132 Ketcham Road
Voorheesville, New York 12186
(518) 786-3691
fooddrives@regionalfoodbank.net
regionalfoodbank.net