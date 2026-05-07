Community Farm Day - Garden & Grow Workshop

Join us at the farm for a day of community and learn how locally grown food is making a difference to many across the Capital Region and beyond

- Guided tour of Patroon Land Farm

- Presentation on how the Farm helps our partner pantries and neighbors in need.

- Decorate a pot and plant vegetables to take home and add to your own garden

Morning Session will begin at 10:00am and conclude at 12:00pm

Afternoon Session will begin at 1:00pm and conclude at 3:00pm