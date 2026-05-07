Community Farm Day - Garden & Grow Workshop
Community Farm Day - Garden & Grow Workshop
Join us at the farm for a day of community and learn how locally grown food is making a difference to many across the Capital Region and beyond
- Guided tour of Patroon Land Farm
- Presentation on how the Farm helps our partner pantries and neighbors in need.
- Decorate a pot and plant vegetables to take home and add to your own garden
Morning Session will begin at 10:00am and conclude at 12:00pm
Afternoon Session will begin at 1:00pm and conclude at 3:00pm
Patroon Land Farm
$5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Regional Food Bank
(518) 786-3691
fooddrives@regionalfoodbank.net
Patroon Land Farm
132 Ketcham RoadVoorheesville, New York 12186
(518) 786-3691
fooddrives@regionalfoodbank.net