Christmas in July: Free Beginner Jiu-Jitsu in Tannersville

Sensei Sandy BJJ will host free beginner Jiu-Jitsu classes for first-time local students on Friday, July 31.

Kids and teens train at 5:00 PM. Adults train at 6:00 PM.

Sandy starts each student with a studio tour and a short Goal Mapping conversation. He asks about your goals, schedule, injuries, and training experience before choosing a partner and class pace.

Beginners work through controlled partner games with one goal and one safety rule. You do not need martial arts experience.

Qualified local applicants can receive three free reserved classes through August 2. Sensei Sandy BJJ will accept up to ten students.

Advance application is required.

Apply at:

https://senseisandy.com/free-bjj-intro-tannersville-ny