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Celtic concert with musicians and step dancers

Celtic concert with musicians and step dancers

A Celtic concert event featuring the acclaimed musician Martha von Schligen and her band, will take place as the first half and the Irish Step Dancers from the Pittsfield Ma, Scoil Rince Breifne O Ruairc performing the second half.
An intermission will take place with plenty of refreshments and raffle ticket drawings.
A toe tapping event sure to bring a smile.

Catholic Church Community Hall, New Lebanon NY
$20 donation
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the New Lebanon Railroad Station, Inc.
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com
N/A

Artist Group Info

Martha von Schilgen
greenthumb@bcn.net
N/A
Catholic Church Community Hall, New Lebanon NY
Rt. 20
New Lebanon, New York 12125
4138412684
greenthumb@bcn.net