Brazil Choro Trio

This event is part of Hudson Valley Community College's Fall 2026 Lunchtime Concert Series presenting the free concerts from the very best local and regional musicians. This event is free and open to the public and is presented by the HVCC Cultural Affairs Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Viking Cupboard Food Pantry.

In 2009, Stephen Guerra left his career in finance to study music full time. Today, Guerra performs and teaches Brazilian choro around the U.S. and Brazil and has played with Rogério Souza, Ronaldo do Bandolim, Sungmin Shin, Tiago Souza, Eduardo Belo, Ami Molinelli and Edinho Gerber. Guerra regularly appears at universities, festivals, cultural centers and music clubs, including the University of Louisville Guitar Festival, Northwest Jazz Festival, Folkfaces Fest, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo International Guitar Festival, Yale University, Georgetown University Friday Music Series, Friends of Vienna Concert Series, Pausa Art House, Jazz Forum Arts and Boulder Guitar Society.

His work has been supported by numerous competitive artist grants and composer residencies. He has recorded three full-length albums — “Um Violão na Cidade Maravilhosa” (2026), “No Balanço do Choro-Samba” (2023) and “Choro in the Time of Bossa Nova” (2020) — and published sheet music with Mel Bay, Guitar Chamber Music Press and Bergmann Editions. He teaches music theory and the choro ensemble at the University at Buffalo and lives between New York and Rio de Janeiro.