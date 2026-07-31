BEAT THE CLOCK! SHORT POSE QUICKIES

This is a pop-up figure drawing session with a live model where all poses range from 30 seconds to 3 minutes in length. No instructor. Bring your own art supplies/drawing boards. There are a few easels, and we also have tables and chairs. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts.

Drop-In also available for $25 paid at the door. First come - First serve. Registered artists get first choice of seating. Drop-ins will be let in after the core group arrives.

There are no refunds if you miss the class.

Single classes are not transferable.