BEAT THE CLOCK! SHORT POSE QUICKIES
BEAT THE CLOCK! SHORT POSE QUICKIES
This is a pop-up figure drawing session with a live model where all poses range from 30 seconds to 3 minutes in length. No instructor. Bring your own art supplies/drawing boards. There are a few easels, and we also have tables and chairs. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts.
Drop-In also available for $25 paid at the door. First come - First serve. Registered artists get first choice of seating. Drop-ins will be let in after the core group arrives.
There are no refunds if you miss the class.
Single classes are not transferable.
Jane St. Art Center
$25
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite ASaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com