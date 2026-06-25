Learn the techniques of origami in this hands-on workshop with origami artist, Itoko Kobayashi!

Welcome to our 3D Origami Workshop taught by the talented origami artist Itoko Kobayashi! Get ready to unleash your creativity and learn the art of creating stunning origami masterpieces in 3D. This hands-on workshop will guide you through the process step by step, so whether you're a beginner or have some experience, you're sure to have a blast. You will create one piece, past classes have made insects, flowers, and fish. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to explore the world of 3D origami!

Please Note: This class is family friendly! However, all parties must purchase a ticket to participate in the workshop.