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3D Origami Workshop

3D Origami Workshop

Learn the techniques of origami in this hands-on workshop with origami artist, Itoko Kobayashi!

Welcome to our 3D Origami Workshop taught by the talented origami artist Itoko Kobayashi! Get ready to unleash your creativity and learn the art of creating stunning origami masterpieces in 3D. This hands-on workshop will guide you through the process step by step, so whether you're a beginner or have some experience, you're sure to have a blast. You will create one piece, past classes have made insects, flowers, and fish. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to explore the world of 3D origami!

Please Note: This class is family friendly! However, all parties must purchase a ticket to participate in the workshop.

Shaker Heritage Society
$30
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org