The 2026 legislative session staffers to a close

Friday evening the state Assembly wrapped up its 2026 legislative session, a day after the state Senate. In many ways the legislative session was a typical one: The budget was late (the latest since 2010); lawmakers held campaign fundraising events in the Capital District; and hundreds of bills were approved at the end of session in a flurry of activity in both houses.

What was different was that the 58-days-late budget, which was due April 1st, was so late that it impacted the legislature’s ability to deliberate over non-budget-related legislation. If the budget had been on time, according to the legislature’s calendar, lawmakers would have had two months to tackle non-budget issues. This year, the legislature had one week.

As a result, the final tally shows that they fell short on the number of bills passed.

Last year, for the full 2025 session, the two houses agreed on 856 bills. This year, fewer bills passed. The Senate and Assembly agreed on 759 bills. The drop off represented the lowest total approved by both houses - outside the Covid-shortened session of 2020 - since the Democrats took control of the legislature in 2019.

Of course, the Legislature could have stayed beyond the scheduled end of the session, but that would have cut into campaign time. With many legislators facing primaries at the end of the month, few wanted to hang around and miss time on the campaign trail.

So, the budget fight not only ended way late, but it also reduced the amount of time lawmakers had to figure out how to handle other problems. Some of those unanswered problems are large and others small.

For example, legislation designed to plug a loophole in the state’s lobbying disclosure law failed to pass. Current law requires the reporting of lobbying to influence laws, executive actions, agency decisions, and efforts to influence local governments, but not for efforts to influence the governor’s appointments to agencies or the courts. Legislation to require disclosure of that lobbying was approved in the Senate, but the Assembly version never came up for a vote.

The bill had been approved by the Senate and was sponsored in the Assembly by the relevant committee chairperson. Normally, widespread support for a non-controversial measure sponsored by a senior member of the house is a “go.” But the Assembly blocked a floor vote on the legislation. Why? No one is saying.

Of course, there were other more controversial bills that were casualties of Assembly inaction. One was legislation to reduce the amount of plastic packaging in New York.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the state is facing a growing trash disposal crisis. The DEC has recommended that the state adopt a “producer responsibility” approach and urged action to, among other things, reduce packaging wastes.

The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act legislation would have done just that. Despite having a majority of the Assembly signing on as sponsors of the legislation, the bill never came up for a vote. Why? The Speaker said that, despite backing by a majority of the Assembly as sponsors, the bill did not have the votes.

The governor’s use of her budget powers to dominate the session to get what she wants also squeezes out solutions to problems that could have been addressed. New Yorkers will never know whether, if state lawmakers had more time, they would have addressed the issues mentioned, or other important unaddressed legislation. When common-sense legislation stalls year-after-year, the explanation that “the clock ran out” gets stale.

Both strategies - the governor’s decision to hold budget negotiations “hostage” until lawmakers agree to her non-budget policy proposals, as well as the Assembly’s tactic of limiting legislative approvals - mean that legislative action gets reduced. As servants of the public, both the governor and the Assembly should at least explain their strategies to voters and taxpayers who deserve answers.

Blair Horner is senior policy advisor with the New York Public Interest Research Group. Horner is also trustee of WAMC.

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