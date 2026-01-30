Rogovoy Report 1/30/26

The Guthrie Family Singers -- a harmony-driven trio featuring Sarah Lee, Serena, and Robin Guthrie — bring their dynamic blend of folk, indie, country, gospel, and classic girl-group sounds to the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. The female trio – all descendants of the legendary Woody Guthrie -- boast the kind of organic chemistry only a family can offer. Originally from Western Massachusetts and now based in Austin, the group balances original songs with classics by Woody Guthrie and Sarah Lee’s father, Arlo Guthrie. (Fri, Jan 30)

Violinist Joshua Brown will be joined by pianist Dina Vainshtein for a recital in the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., tonight at 7pm. Winner of a 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Brown is noted for his interpretations of Bach, Brahms, Mozart, and Dvorak. Brown has been praised for his richness of sound and the elegance of his reading. (Fri, Jan 30)

Tomás Tomás brings his dreamy, cinematic soundscapes to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Tomás Tomás is the musical project of Tom Fattorusso, a Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter, and producer who has carved out a niche for himself with a sound that is often described as “music you walk to” — intimate, lo-fi, and deeply atmospheric. His music is characterized by its “bedroom-pop” aesthetic, with gauzy vocals and chiming, echoey guitars, and his songs explore themes of isolation, reflection, and the search for meaning. Le Keep and Broom warm up the crowd for Tomás Tomás. (Fri, Jan 30)

Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Joe Lovano brings his quintet to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. Lovano is widely considered to be one of the most influential and versatile jazz saxophonists of the modern era. His music is distinguished by his ability to bridge the gap between traditional bop and avant-garde jazz. Lovano often incorporates free jazz and modal devices into traditional chord-change improvisation. Joining Lovano are vocalist Judi Silvano, pianist Angelica Sanchez, and bassist John Menegon. (Sat, Jan 31)

Also of note:

Post-rock outfit Explosions in the Sky brings its dynamic, hypnotic, guitar-centric instrumentals to Basilica Hudson in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

The Mammals and Jim Lauderdale headline the annual Winter Hoot roots music festival at the Ashokan Center in Ashokan, N.Y., from today through Sunday. Also on the bill are Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, the Guthrie Family Singers, James Felice, Paper Wings, the Restless Age, and others.

The Four Nations Ensemble will perform works by Couperin, Haydn, and others at Time & Space in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 2:30pm.

Drummer-bandleader Bobby Previte brings his new big band, the Upstate Composers Orchestra, to the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm. The collective’s eclectic musical approach ranges from Strauss to Ellington to Johnny Winter via John Barry.

The Terra String Quartet will perform works by Haydn, Borodin, and Brahms at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, as part of the Capital Region Classical series.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.