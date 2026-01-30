A plan and path to addressing adolescent mental health

Among the lingering and notable consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the impact on many of our youth, battling mental health challenges. More specifically, and with growing frequency, it is our adolescent and teenage population who are most deeply affected.

The abrupt onset of social isolation, disruption of routines, anxiety, and the loss of caregivers were clearly contributing factors, and those wounds are slow to heal.

As a career clinician, with a background in the study of trauma and its long-term impact on health and well-being, I believe it is essential that we recognize that these outcomes are profound, and take steps to address and support youth, where they are, and offer a therapeutic path to recovery and stability.

Interventions among those in middle school and younger can be extremely effective.

Family perception and concerns can be an early indicator of vulnerability, but it is not unusual for a referral to come from outside the home. Teachers, guidance counselors, coaches or social workers, may be the first to spot a youth in need.

We can help expedite the healing process by mobilizing local resources, improving social connections, and building a trusting caring relationship between adults and youth.

An early objective may seek to reduce truancy and bolster classroom success – in the hope of avoiding a more intensive, disruptive, and costly course of action.



Sometimes the first level of support comes from tackling issues associated with housing or food insecurity. Because, learning takes a back seat when first order issues such as hunger and abuse are driving anxiety and behavioral problems, school and social avoidance, and drug use.

Another effective means of providing support to youth is through the creation of safe space environments

targeting young people between the ages of 12 and 24, where individuals feel emotionally and physically secure; and free from harm, discrimination, or judgment.



Later this year, Albany’s LaSalle School, will be one of four new locations statewide designed to empower youth and address behavioral health challenges among teen and young adult populations.

With funding from the New York State Department of Mental Health, LaSalle School in Albany will host a regional support center open to young adults, where non-clinical supports will be provided in an accessible and safe environment.

The peer to peer program will be youth led. It will reduce isolation, promote positive relationships, and connect young people to an array of supports including: social-emotional, vocational and recreational resources, and access to basic needs such as food and transportation.

Providing our youth with these critical supports helps to ensure their future success. And, meeting them where they are at, is fundamental.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.