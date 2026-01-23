Rogovoy Report 1/23/26

Winterpills brings its gauzy, elegant chamber-pop to Buttonball Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Based in Northampton, Mass., and known for their melancholic sound and sublime male-female vocal harmonies, the core of the band, formed in 2003, consists of singer-songwriter Philip Price and singer-keyboardist Flora Reed, who are also husband and wife. Their music often features lush, sometimes gritty instrumentation and literate, emotive lyrics, earning them comparisons to artists like Elliott Smith and Big Star across their seven studio albums. Imagine Fleetwood Mac married 10,000 Maniacs and had a baby – it would likely sound like Winterpills. (Sat, Jan 24)

Richard Lloyd, guitarist and songwriter best known as a founding member of the influential rock band Television, where his intricate guitar duels with Tom Verlaine helped define the 1970s New York City punk and new wave scene, brings his distinctive guitar sounds to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. After leaving Television, Lloyd became a solo artist and collaborator with the likes of Matthew Sweet, John Doe, Rocket from the Tombs, and others. (Sat, Jan 24)

Russian-American pianist Kirill Gerstein will perform works by Liszt and Brahms at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm, as part of the Troy Chromatic Concert Series. Gerstein is celebrated for his intellectual depth, versatile technique, and a unique musical background that bridges the worlds of jazz and classical music. At age 14, he left Russia to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he studied jazz piano. While his primary focus on classical music, he credits his jazz training for the “improvisational flair” and rhythmic freedom found in his playing today. (Sat, Jan 24)

Also of note:

Experimental quintet Music for Furniture brings its cinematic blend of ambient electro-acoustic sounds to Time and Space in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

New York City outfit Junco Partners celebrates Mardi Gras by bringing New Orleans-inspired funk, groove, jazz, and soul to The Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm.

Berkshire Bach attempts to explain Why Bach Matters in a program of that name featuring musicologist George Stauffer and Berkshire Bach Society artistic director and violinist Eugene Drucker, who will play excerpts from Bach plus Paul Hindemith's Sonata for Solo Violin No. 1, at Lenox Town Hall in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 3pm.

Drummer-composer Bobby Previte brings his new ensemble, Quintet C -- featuring Knox Chandler on electric guitar and Ben Vida on synthesizer -- to Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Innovative harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist previews 12 Dances in the Black Box Theater at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Joining Gilchrist will be guest musicians Kyle Sanna on guitar and Logan Coale on bass.

Ukrainian musicians Tatiana Kalinichenko and violinist Dmytro Tkachenko join forces with The Orchestra Now in a concert featuring works by Dvořák and the music of Ukraine at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.