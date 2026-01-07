Uncharted waters

In September 2023, I recorded a WAMC commentary about two aging figures in entertainment and politics: Willie Nelson and President Joe Biden. Watching Willie perform that summer, I came to the regrettable conclusion that it was time for him to hang it up. He’d just turned 90 and was severely diminished physically. As a fan, I’d much rather remember him as I saw him in his prime.

In that same commentary, I also called for Biden to step away from his 2024 presidential run. I didn’t think he had the energy or stamina to endure a long, brutal campaign. I was proven right after his disastrous June 2024 debate with Donald Trump. Biden was gone a few weeks later, but it was too late; Democratic candidate Kamala Harris had but a scant few months to campaign.

Now, a year into Trump’s second term, I am dumbfounded that Republicans can’t see or won’t acknowledge how diminished and unbalanced he is. His rambling, nonsensical and oftentimes racist statements on his “Truth Social” platform make him a repulsive figure, wholly undeserving of the nation’s highest office. He posted more than 150 times in the early hours of Christmas day, ranting about everything from the 2020 presidential election to the Epstein files. This isn’t new behavior; he’s done this numerous times since returning to the White House.

He routinely falls asleep at meetings or struggles mightily to keep his eyes open—during press events, no less. He addressed the nation live last month, using the opportunity to spit out exaggerations and falsehoods about the economy, healthcare, immigration, blaming Biden and Democrats for his mess.

Republicans diminish themselves and endanger our nation by expressing unwavering support—or staying silent—for Trump, even when he spins out of control. Some isolated GOP figures reject his methods, but many Republican congressional leaders and state governors have embraced even his most extremist positions.

As the president of America’s largest higher education union, I can tell you that the Trump administration’s unbridled attacks on higher education have been welcomed by governors in Texas, Oklahoma and elsewhere—leading to government oversight of course content and academic freedom. This is the stuff of totalitarianism. This is the triumph of the know-nothing-ism that is threatening our nation’s future!

Then there’s Trump, who in December decided to add his name to the Kennedy Center, a desperate and pathetic act by a man who seems to have lost his grasp on the reality of being president. Will he now peruse the list of national monuments, parks and even naval vessels to add his name to them?

He routinely attacks judges and members of Congress who don’t do his bidding. Trump recently accused a group of Democratic lawmakers of treason for simply repeating U.S. military law—that unlawful orders were not to be followed. His statements resulted in death threats to those Democrats.

Trump has also become even more erratic and angry, as evidenced by his xenophobic December 2 outburst where he called Somalis “garbage” at a cabinet meeting—while his erstwhile Vice President pounded the table in enthusiastic agreement.

It's all part of Trump’s war on recent—and not so recent—arrivals to our nation. Hischaotic immigration plan is blatant: grab, detain and deport, making no distinction between those he claims have brought crime and destruction—an accusation used throughout our nation’s history—and the millions of law-abiding immigrants who work, pay taxes and are part of our nation’s fabric.

As for chaos, look at Trump’s actions in Venezuela, topped by the Jan. 3 arrest of the despicable Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on narco-terrorism charges—even though experts agree that Venezuela is a minor cocaine flow-through country with most shipments bound for Europe. Yet, just last month, Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted in the U.S. in 2024 for helping to bring more than 400 tons of cocaine into America.

And what of the Trump administration’s intimidation of neighbors such as Columbia, Mexico, Cuba and Greenland? I’m left to ask: When will congressional Republicans stand up to this madness?

When I called for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, I did so as part of the American Federation of Teachers executive committee and as a Democrat. The position I took went against the leadership of the union and the party. I don’t regret it. I was right to speak up, as that is the duty of citizens in a republic.

I call on Republicans to do the same. Renounce Trump and his destructive acts, which reduce this nation to his abysmal level of malevolent narcissism and bullying. Take action against his unconstitutional acts in Venezuela and military threats against NATO members and allies. And investigate his misuse of presidential pardons and other corruption that makes him and his family richer.

I close with a warning. Trump is losing popular support fast, and he will become more erratic because of that. His finger is on the nuclear trigger, and he believes his power is unlimited. Without pushback from his top advisers or Congressional Republicans, this amoral president will do as he wills, further endangering our nation and our world.

Our founders warned us about men like Trump. They rejected kings, valued morals and honesty and treasured liberty, justice and democracy. While they could never imagined a president like Trump in the nuclear age, he is indeed the danger our founders foresaw centuries ago.

Dr. Fred Kowal is President of the 35,000 member United University Professions, which represents faculty on 29 New York State Campuses. UUP is an affiliate of NYSUT, The American Federation of Teachers, The National Education Association and the AFL-CIO.

