Rogovoy Report 12/12/25

Ariel Elias brings her unique comic vantage point to the Mahaiwe’s Indigo Room in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Elias, who now lives in New York City, was raised in Kentucky, where she made everyone laugh at her bat mitzvah, pointing the way to her future. Today, her comedy is a fun mesh of unique, personal stories mixed with witty and wry observations. Elias has performed on late-night shows hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. (Fri, Dec 12)

Pop-jazz singer Stella Cole brings her Christmas Dreaming program to the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm. Cole’s program will include selections from her 2024 EP Snow!, which features such well-known holiday classics as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Cole’s new single, is “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Cole is a stylistic descendent of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Nat “King” Cole, and Rosemary Clooney. (Sat, Dec 13)

Brooklyn-based jazz chanteuse Laura Anglade teams up with the Ben Rosenblum Trio to perform jazz standards and French chanson at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. Drawn from the legacy of Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, Carmen McRae, Michel Legrand, and Barbra Streisand, Anglade brings a refined sensibility and quietly compelling presence to her performance. (Sat, Dec 13)

Also of note:

Everett Bradley’s Holidelic performs its annual funk-based holiday show at Kaatsbaan in Tivoli, N.Y., tonight and Saturday at 8pm. Bradley, known for his percussion work with Bruce Springsteen, Hall & Oates, and Bon Jovi, takes on the role of Papadelic, funk’s Father Christmas, a combo of Funkadelic’s George Clinton and Santa Claus.

Lea Bertucci and Antiphon Trio bring experimental sounds to Time & Space in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Renowned violinist Gil Shaham joins the Bard Conservatory Orchestra to perform works by Brahms and Aaron Copland under the baton of Maestro Leon Botstein at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

A cappella folk group Windborne performs its Music of Midwinter program at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Violinist Mark Steinberg and world-renowned pianist Jonathan Biss present a program of Mozart violin sonatas at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, as part of the Capital Region Classical series.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.