Rogovoy Report 11/14/25

Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet brings its new program, Cinematic Refuge -- a thematic concert that explores the intersection of classical chamber music and film scoring, specifically focusing on composers who found creative or personal refuge in their work, often related to themes of freedom from oppression -- to Tanglewood’s Linde Center in Lenox, Mass., tonight at 7pm. The program features works by Erich Korngold and Philip Glass. (Fri, Nov 14)

Grammy Award-winning Louisiana roots-music outfit BeauSoleil brings its mix of Cajun, swamp pop, Zydeco, country, and bluegrass music to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 8pm. While rooted in traditional Cajun two-steps and waltzes, BeauSoleil is renowned for pushing the genre’s boundaries. (Fri, Nov 14)

Singer, songwriter and musician Dan Tyminski brings his bluegrass outfit to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Tyminski has won 14 Grammy Awards for his solo and collaborative projects. He is best known for being a longtime member of Alison Krauss and Union Station and for providing the singing voice for George Clooney’s character in the film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, performing the hit song “I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow.” (Sat, Nov 15)

Singer-songwriter Robert Burke Warren pays tribute to the late, great Leonard Cohen in I’m Your Man at the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. This intimate evening spans Cohen’s entire career, from 1960s classics like “Bird on the Wire” and “Suzanne” to latter-day epics like “Everybody Knows,” “First We Take Manhattan,” and the little song that could, “Hallelujah.” (Sat, Nov 15)

Trumpeter and Klezmatics cofounder Frank London brings his group Klezmer Brass Allstars -- featuring Yiddish vocalist Eleanor Reissa -- to the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. The group takes traditional Ashkenazi Jewish folk music, or klezmer, and reinvents it with the powerful, brassy sound of a New Orleans-style marching band. Their music is known for blending Yiddish and Balkan melodies with improvisation, funk, rock, and jazz, creating an energetic and modern celebration of Jewish musical heritage. (Sun, Nov 16)

Also of note:

Blues singer-guitarist Albert Cummings -- the Berkshires’ answer to Stevie Ray Vaughan -- brings his dynamic blend of traditional and modern blues and rock to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Regional writers, artists, and musicians Geoffrey Young, Noh Bailey, slink g moss, and Jared Gelormino perform in Gratitude Garage at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

The Dueling Vibes will perform music from the legendary Modern Jazz Quartet, plus improvisational vibraphone duets featuring well-known and brand-new tunes, at the Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

The Orchestra Now will accompany an HD screening of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park with a live performance of John Williams’s score at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst performs in the Railway Concerts series at Studio 9 in North Adams, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm.

Pianist Itay Goren and members of the Madison Quartet will perform Schubert’s Trout Quintet and the Hummel Piano Quintet at the Saugerties United Methodist Church in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, in a free concert presented by Saugerties Pro Musica.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.