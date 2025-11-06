Civics education

Our collective future depends on what is happening in our classrooms. That’s not exaggeration — it’s fact. Because the lessons taught there shape how young people see their place in the world — and their power to change it.

Civic education isn’t about memorizing dates or branches of government — it’s about helping young people see how the decisions made in Albany or Washington shape the world they live in every day.

It is how we pass down the habits, values, and knowledge that keep our democracy alive. But across the country, that civic foundation is eroding.

For every fifty dollars the U.S. spends on STEM, it invests about five cents in civics.

On national assessments, only 22 percent of eighth graders scored proficient in civics. And here in New York, many students graduate without ever taking a full year of it.

When that happens, we’re not just missing a course — we’re missing an entire generation’s chance to learn how their voices matter. These numbers should stop us in our tracks — because when people don’t understand how government works, they stop believing they have the power to make it work better.

Let me be clear: This is NOT because educators don’t care—they care deeply. It’s the result of decades of policy decisions that narrowed what schools are asked to prioritize. For years, high-stakes testing and budget pressures have pushed history, social studies, and civics to the margins, while math and reading scores became the primary yardsticks of success.

In the years since No Child Left Behind passed in the early 2000s, there’s been a 43 percent increase in school time devoted to English and Math, and a 32 percent DECREASE in time devoted to Social Studies.

Our students may be able to recite the quadratic formula, but many cannot explain how a bill becomes law or how to make their voices heard when the government fails to work in their best interests.

When we sideline civics, we send students the message that understanding their rights, responsibilities, and power as citizens matters less than memorizing facts or filling in bubbles on an exam. This is NOT the message we want to send.

And in the age of social media, digital literacy is inseparable from civics. Today’s students are bombarded with information, algorithms, and misinformation from the moment they wake up.

A Stanford study found that more than 80 percent of middle schoolers couldn’t distinguish a news story from an ad, and more than half of high schoolers couldn’t identify a reliable online source. A generation with the world’s information in its pocket often can’t tell the truth from lies.

Our students must learn to verify sources, recognize bias, and think critically about what they see online. These are essential skills for life and citizenship.

So how do we fix this?

Prioritizing civics education is NOT about adding another standardized test—it’s about preparing kids to participate as active citizens in our democracy. It’s about giving young people the skills to spot disinformation, understand how power works, and believe that their voices matter.

First, we should make the Seal of Civic Readiness an opportunity available at every high school in New York. Right now, only about half of schools offer it.

This incredible initiative through the state education department gives students the chance to demonstrate civic knowledge and participation, (to what end?) and aligns directly with SED’s new Portrait of a Graduate, which emphasizes developing global citizens who are ready to contribute thoughtfully to their communities.

Second, we must expand civic opportunities for students themselves. When students are given real seats at the table—like the new state law requiring student school board members—they learn firsthand how democracy works. We can and should start even earlier: encouraging elementary and middle school students to participate in mock elections, community projects, and local service to build the habits of civic engagement that last a lifetime.

Third, we need to ensure every school has a certified full-time library media specialist. In a world awash with misinformation, our librarians are guides trained to help students find reliable information, navigate digital sources, and think independently. Library media specialists aren’t a luxury—they are essential partners in teaching students how to discern fact from fiction and think critically about the information they encounter daily.

Fourth, digital literacy must be embedded across all subject areas and grade levels. Whether in science, art, or math, students should learn how to evaluate information, recognize bias, and use digital tools responsibly and ethically.

When we teach students to think for themselves—to question, research, and reason—we’re not preparing them for a test. We’re preparing them for life in a democracy that depends on their engagement.

Imagine a generation of New Yorkers who graduate not just ready for college or careers, but ready to participate in their government. A generation that can tell fact from fiction and knows how to stand up for their rights and their communities.

As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, there’s no better moment to recommit to civic learning. Strengthening civic knowledge and digital literacy is among the most patriotic acts we can take, because an informed, engaged public is what keeps democracy strong.

The strength of our nation has always been its people—and teaching the next generation to think critically, care deeply, and participate fully is how we keep that strength alive.

Melinda Person is president of the nearly 700,000-member New York State United Teachers.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.