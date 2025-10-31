Rogovoy Report 10/31/25

Poet, photographer, filmmaker, and Andy Warhol insider Gerard Malanga will host a film screening and reading from his latest poetry collection at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 2pm. The event will begin with a screening of Malanga’s 1967 film In Search of the Miraculous and will include a reading from his latest book, Odie Is Being Called Back & Other Poems. A Q&A session and book signing will follow. (Sat, Nov 1)

The Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band — a powerhouse ensemble of Native and Indigenous jazz musicians -- celebrates the start of Native American Heritage Month with a concert at Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Performing pieces from their underappreciated predecessors in jazz, alongside works by contemporary Indigenous composers, the band spotlights a vibrant, long-standing tradition of Indigenous improvised music. (Sat, Nov 1)

Indie-folk group the Mammals celebrate the release of their new album, Touch Grass Vol. 1 & 2, at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. The Hudson Valley-based outfit -- led by singer-songwriters Ruth Ungar and Mike Merenda -- plays a genre-blending style of roots fusion on socially conscious, emotionally rich folk-rock songs. (Sat, Nov 1)

The Avalon Quartet will perform a live score by Betty Olivero to accompany a screening of Paul Wegener’s German Expressionist 1920 silent horror film, Der Golem, at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm, as part of the Close Encounters with Music series. Drawn from a medieval folk legend, Der Golem tells the tale of oppressed Jews in 16th century Prague who create a monster out of clay to protect themselves, only to see it violently turn against them. Olivero’s score takes traditional Yiddish folk tunes and music from the Jewish liturgy and orchestrates them for clarinet and strings. (Sun, Nov 2)

Also of note:

Tommy Stinson brings Cowboys in the Campfire -- his Americana outfit featuring Chip Roberts and Michael “Chops” LaConte -- to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Multidisciplinary artist, composer, and filmmaker Samora Pinderhughes performs I Hope This Finds You Well -- a new in-progress multidisciplinary work -- in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre performs at the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

The Amy Ryan Band and the Dusty Wright Four play a double-bill at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. Ryan’s group plays blues-rock with dollops of soul and funk; Wright’s group favors Americana, folk, and country-rock with a touch of psychedelia.

Adventurous jazz pianist and composer Ethan Iverson - a cofounder of the Bad Plus - brings his new project, The Benny Goodman Sextet -- a serious yet fun chamber work that draws on Benny Goodman and both classical and jazz influences -- to the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Pop-rock sibling trio Bailen - whose haunting melodies and three-part close harmonies remind a listener of Fleetwood Mac -- performs at The Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Singer-songwriter Kate Taylor of the Taylor family musical dynasty performs at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

The world premiere of 1999 by Stacey Isom Campbell presented by WAM Theatre at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., ends its run this weekend with performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

