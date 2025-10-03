Rogovoy Report 10/3/25

Finnish power-fiddle duo Teho brings its blend of traditional Finnish fiddling, Norwegian halling, Swedish polska, bebop, western swing, and contemporary folk music to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. Improvisation also plays a big part of the duo’s sound. Teho’s debut album was nominated for an Emma Awards, Finland’s equivalent of a Grammy Award. (Fri, Oct 3)

Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny – whose guitar music is like a genre unto itself -- returns to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm, to perform an intimate concert featuring songs and stories. The 20-time Grammy Award-winner in 10 different categories will play over a dozen guitars on numbers from his past and from recent recordings Dream Box and MoonDial. (Sat, Oct 4)

Singer-songwriter Jen Chapin brings her jazzy blend of urban-folk to Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Chapin is a remarkable songwriter, an untouchable vocalist, and one of our greatest song interpreters. While to some extent to the manor born – her father was the acclaimed folk-rock storyteller Harry Chapin -- Jen has carved out her own unique path, with vocals that owe as much to jazz artists including Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Cassandra Wilson as to any folk singers. Her compositions are likewise infused with soul influences of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and the Motown sound, all delivered as if she were a new-folk singer-songwriter, except that she’s not. Chapin defies genre in a similar way to her fellow Brooklynite, Norah Jones. Jen will be accompanied by Grammy Award-nominated bassist Stephan Crump and Jamie Fox on electric guitar. (Sat, Oct 4)

Havana pianist and composer Harold López-Nussa brings his Cuban jazz stylings to Club B10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Featuring Grammy Award-winning harmonica virtuoso Grégoire Maret, the evening’s music will reflect the full range and richness of the Cuban musical tradition with a distinctive combination of folkloric, popular, and classical elements, plus improvisation.

The 2025 Hudson Jazz Festival at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., running tonight through Sunday, features a dynamic lineup that spotlights some of jazz’s most exciting rising stars, including the Julius Rodriguez Group, the Caity Gyorgy Quartet, and Joel Ross’s Good Vibes. Beyond the mainstage, the festival includes an opening night dance party with BIGYUKI and a weekend-long “Sounds Around Town” series of over 20 free pop-up concerts by local and Bard College artists.

Also of note:

Folksingers Ruth Ungar and Mike Merenda bring their dynamic trad-folk roots group The Mammals to Studio Nine in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 7pm.

Sandbox Percussion brings its innovative approach to contemporary chamber music to the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm. Their 2021 album Seven Pillars was nominated for two Grammy awards.

The New England premiere of Mother Play: a play in five evictions, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel, takes place at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., today through Sunday.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

