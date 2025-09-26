Rogovoy Report 9/26/25

New York singer and producer Jamie Krasner aka james K and Irish musician Maria Somerville bring their dreamy, ambient sounds to the Clark in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7pm. james K crafts intricate, shape-shifting sonic environments where avant-pop, club experimentation, trip-hop, and shoegaze mingle. Irish musician Maria Somerville channels the rugged beauty of her native Connemara into lush, ambient dream pop. (Fri, Sep 26)

Self-proclaimed experimental clown artist Alex Tatarsky brings their brilliant, unhinged clown play Sad Boys in Harpy Land to PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., tonight and Saturday at 7:30pm. The hilarious and deranged adaptation of Goethe’s Wilhelm Meister’s Theatrical Mission is a novel about a little boy who wants to be a theater artist but isn’t very good at it. Tatarsky is a New York-based experimental clown and performance artist who works in a zone between comedy, dance-theater, and rant. They use their performances to explore the construction of meaning, self, and community, often drawing on traditions like vaudeville, postmodern dance, and Russian futurism. (Fri-Sat, Sep 26-27)

June Millington, best known as a cofounder and lead guitarist of the pioneering all-female rock band Fanny, performs at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. In the early 1970s, Fanny was one of the first all-women rock bands to be signed to a major record label, paving the way for future groups like the Runaways and the Go-Go’s. After leaving Fanny, Millington became a leading artist and producer in the women’s music movement. (Sat, Sep 27)

New York City-based Japanese theater maker, performer, animator, and visual artist Maiko Kikuchi brings Note From a Sheep I Met at the Dawn to the Adams Theater in Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. Part puppetry work, part performance art, the show is focused on the boundaries between dreams and reality and finding a way to bring daydreams to life. Kikuchi’s work has been presented at prominent venues such as the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Japan Society, HERE Arts Center, and LaMaMa Experimental Theater. (Sat, Sep 27)

Broadway star Elizabeth Stanley, who received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her performance as Mary Jane Healy in the musical Jagged Little Pill, performs an intimate cabaret show at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., on Sunday and Monday at 8pm. Stanley has also appeared in Broadway productions including On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, and Company. (Sun-Mon, Sep 28-29)

Also of note:

Boston folk-rockers Adam Ezra Group brings its dynamic blend of rock, acoustic roots, and pop to the Colonial in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Pianist Sophia Zhou and violinist Elizabeth Silver kick off the season at Concerts in the Village at Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. The program includes Bach’s Goldberg Variations and Sonata for Solo Violin No. 1.

Experimental composer and cellist Lori Goldston brings her Feedback Sonata for string trio to Kaatsbaan in Tivoli, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Joining Goldston -- who was the touring violinist with Nirvana - is violist Melanie Dyer and violinist Gwen Laster.

The New England premiere of Mother Play: a play in five evictions, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel, takes place at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., now through October 5.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

