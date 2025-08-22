Rogovoy Report 8/22/25

Grammy Award-nominated pianist Simone Dinnerstein performs works by Stravinsky, Philip Glass, and Benjamin Britten at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 6pm, followed by a concert at New Marlborough Meeting House in New Marlborough, Mass., on Sunday at 4:30pm. Simone Dinnerstein first gained widespread recognition in 2007 with her debut album featuring Bach’s Goldberg Variations and has since become increasingly celebrated for her interpretations of contemporary works, particularly those of Philip Glass. (Sat, Aug 23)

Internationally known artists including bassist/guitarist and David Bowie bandmate Gail Ann Dorsey and legendary roots musician Cindy Cashdollar, as well as Hudson Valley stars including soul-folk singer-songwriter Simi Stone, pop-folk artist Kendra McKinley, musician Jack Petruzelli, saxophonist Jay Collins, and former Levon Helm sideman Brian Mitchell will perform at the Rock the Quarry Music Festival at Opus 40 in Saugerties, N.Y., on Saturday at 6pm.

Berkshire Opera Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary season, continues its run of a fully-staged production of Verdi’s La Traviata at the Mahaiwe on Saturday at 1pm; Tuesday, August 26, at 7:30pm; and Friday, August 29, at 7:30pm. (Sat, Aug 23; Tue, Aug 26; Fri, Aug 29)

Trumpeter-composer and all-around musical visionary Steven Bernstein brings his band Sexmob to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm. In addition to Bernstein’s original compositions, Sexmob deconstructs and reconstructs an eclectic array of popular sounds by the likes of Hoagy Carmichael, Paul McCartney, Duke Ellington, Prince, Kurt Cobain, the Rolling Stones, James Brown, Count Basie, Professor Longhair, and Nino Rota. (Sun, Aug 24)

Also of note:

Pianist Adam Tendler delivers his Inheritances program at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., featuring new works by Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, Dev Hynes, Missy Mazzoli, and others, tonight at 7:30pm.

Natalie Merchant, the Mammals, Son Little, Steve Poltz, Al Olender, Olivia K & the Parkers, and Jay Ungar & Molly Mason headline the annual Summer Hoot at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, N.Y., for a three-day festival today through Sunday.

Eric Henry Sanders’s Play With Time, a music-theater piece featuring the music of minimalist composer Philip Glass and reconfiguring a conversation between Philip Glass and the visual artist Fredericka Foster, will be performed at the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 7pm.

Anarchic folk-poet group The Fugs celebrates its 60th anniversary with two concerts at Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight and Saturday, both at 8pm. The band’s founder and main songwriter, Ed Sanders, still leads the group, known for its humorous, raunchy lyrics and their anti-war activism.

Baritone Thomas Meglioranza performs his program, Songs of WWI: From Tin Pan Alley to Cabaret, at the Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The concert, presented by Capital Region Classical, features works by Ives, Korngold, Weill, Poulenc, as well as popular and cabaret songs.

Reggae artists Shanti Starr, Ras Iba, Nephertiti, Ras Moon, and others headline the annual Charlemont Reggae Festival on Saturday from noon to 10pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

