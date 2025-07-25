Rogovoy Report 7/25/25

Comedian Paul Reiser brings his signature comedy to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Reiser is widely celebrated for his roles in Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Reiser is also known for his role in Mad About You, the long-running Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe-winning comedy that Reiser created and starred in with Helen Hunt. Two-time Grammy Award-nominated folk-blues artist Guy Davis warms up the crowd for Reiser. (Fri, Jul 25)

Stephen Petronio Company closes its 40-year run with a weekend of dance at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Mass., today through Sunday. Founded in 1984, Stephen Petronio Company has performed in 40 countries throughout the world, including numerous New York City engagements with 25 seasons at the Joyce Theater. At the Pillow this weekend, the company will perform some of Petronio’s signature works, including MiddleSexGorge (1990), BUD (2005), Broken Man (2002), American Landscapes (2019), and a new iteration of Petronio’s solo Another Kind of Steve (2024). This appearance comes exactly 40 years after the company’s Pillow debut in the first of three consecutive seasons when they were artists-in-residence. (Thu, Jul 24-Sun, Jul 27)

Flophouse Follies brings its spin on 1890s pop music and comedy to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. This Berkshire-based quartet features Heather Fisch (aka “Gussy Goldbrick”) on vocals, ukelele and accordion; Kip Beacco (aka “Mugsy Fitzcabbage”) on six-string guitar; Alex Harvey (aka “Professor Alfred Hornbeek”) on tenor banjo and mandriolla; and Rob Fisch (aka “Pa Goldbrick”) on doghouse bass fiddle. The group plays a mix of parlor ballads, novelty songs, vaudeville satires, and rags. (Sun, Jul 27)

Four-time Grammy Award-nominated fiddler, singer, accordionist, and songwriter Cedric Watson brings his blend of Cajun, Creole, and zydeco music to The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Wednesday, July 30, at 6pm. With an apparently bottomless repertoire of songs at his fingertips, Cedric plays everything from forgotten Creole melodies and obscure reels to more modern Cajun and zydeco songs, even occasionally throwing in a bluegrass fiddle tune or an old string-band number. (Wed, Jul 30)

Also of note:

Singer-songwriter Sam Brown brings her rootsy folk-pop – along with her acting and comedy chops -- to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

Shakespeare & Company stages August Wilson’s play The Piano Lesson in Lenox, Mass., tonight through Sunday, August 24.

Guster and The Mountain Goats bring indie-rock to MASS MoCA’s Courtyard D in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

Clarinetist Anat Cohen and guitarist Frank Vignola headline the weekend-long Litchfield Jazz Festival in Litchfield, Conn., today through Sunday.

