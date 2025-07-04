Rogovoy Report 7/3/25

Shake It Up: A Shakespeare Cabaret, a mash-up of modern music and Shakespearean verse, is presented by Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., today through Sunday. Allyn Burrows, director and co-creator of Shake It Up, says “Shakespeare and rock ‘n’ roll have been part of the fabric and lifeblood of popular culture for a long time. Mashing them together yielded fun and fascinating results.” (Tue, Jul 1-Sun, Jul 6)

Tony Award-winner Ari’el Stachel brings Out of Character, his one-man show, to Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, and running today through Saturday, July 26, at 7pm. In his show, Stachel -- who won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in The Band’s Visit -- brings to life a full ensemble of characters from his past. The Washington Post noted, “Stachel’s performance is both heartfelt and humorous, offering a nuanced portrayal of his personal journey.” (Wed, Jul 2-Sat, Jul 26)

The Boston Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Andris Nelsons will present an all-Rachmaninoff program, featuring piano soloist Daniil Trifonov, on Saturday at 8pm. On Sunday at 2:30pm, pianist Yefim Bronfman will join the BSO for an all-Beethoven program. And Canadian novelty-rockers Barenaked Ladies bring their quirky blend of pop to the Shed on Tuesday, July 8, at 7pm. (Sat, Jul 5; Sun, Jul 6; Tue, Jul 8)

Grammy Award-winning Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno brings her much-lauded blend of soul and Latin rock to the Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Wednesday, July 9, at 6pm, in a free outdoor concert on the Reflecting Pool Lawn. Over her career, Moreno has shared stages with the likes of Tracy Chapman, Nickel Creek, Buena Vista Social Club, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, and Jackson Browne. (Wed, Jul 9)

The Grammy Award-winning modern klezmer outfit the Klezmatics kick off the 13th annual Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Mass., next Thursday, July 10, at 7:30pm. The festival continues throughout the following weekend, including performances by a who’s who of contemporary Yiddish music, featuring vocalists Eleanor Reissa and Joanne Borts, clarinetist/bandleader Michael Winograd, culminating on Sunday night with an all-star group performing “The Great Yiddish-American Songbook,” with Frank London’s Yinglish Orchestra & Singers. (Thu, Jul 10-Sun, Jul 13)

Also of note:

Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company BODYTRAFFIC makes it mainstage debut at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Mass., today through Sunday.

Miss Paula & the Twangbusters bring their honkytonk sounds to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm

It’s not every day when you can walk into a roadside fried chicken joint and hear tunes spun live by superstar record producer Mark Ronson, but this is exactly what is taking place at Hy’s Fried in South Egremont, Mass., on Friday at 8pm. The nine-time Grammy Award-winner is perhaps best known for his work with the late rock-soul singer Amy Winehouse. In 2009, Ronson was voted the most stylish man in the UK by GQ magazine.

Glori Wilder brings her unique blend of soulful folk, rock, and pop to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Wilder often draws comparisons to Norah Jones, Amy Winehouse, and Fiona Apple.

Hometown hero Todd Rundgren plays two shows at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. Besides being a hitmaker himself with songs including “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light,” Rundgren worked variously as a producer and engineer with the likes of The Band, Badfinger, Meat Loaf, Grand Funk Railroad, the New York Dolls, and XTC.

The Manhattan Chamber Players, featuring clarinetist Mariam Adam, perform works by Mozart, Russell Platt, and Valerie Coleman-Page at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday at 4pm.

Two-time Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Carousel, Waitress) will be accompanied by pianist Seth Rudetsky in a cabaret performance at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday, July 7, at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

