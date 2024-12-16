Like "the Thrilla in Manila," a fight is at hand

On a steamy morning in the Philippines in 1975, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier fought for the third time. The rematch is remembered as one of the greatest bouts in boxing history. Perhaps a billion people watched worldwide. Ali called it the “Thrilla in Manila.”

And it comes to mind now as we look ahead to the second term of Donald Trump, and to the battles that surely loom between the aging 47th president and a very creaky Congress, that is out of shape in exercising its authority as a co-equal branch of government.

By the way, I always hesitate to use a sports metaphor in the context of politics, though a lot of journalists do it. Governing isn’t just about winning and losing, and political commentary that focuses on the contest encourages shallow citizenship. Voters may need to be reminded sometimes that the consequences of an election and of debates in the corridors of power are far more profound than what’s at stake in a professional sports contest.

No, there are great consequences for our nation and for the world order in the debates over who will occupy key positions in the coming presidential term, and over what policies will be implemented. And that’s why citizens need to prepare for the battles to come in the same way that a great athlete trains for the biggest contest of a career. We need to be ready to go all 15 rounds.

Trump, after all, has called for (in his words) “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” He admires dictators more than he supports the Western alliance; his first term aroused domestic conflicts that are yet undermining our national unity at a level unseen since the Civil War. He is a reckless liar unmoored from principles. And many of the people he has nominated for high office would be considered laughably unqualified, if the consequences weren’t sure to be so unsettling.

A lot of people who are deeply disappointed or even horrified at the outlook for Trump’s second term tell me that they’re turning away – that they just can’t bear to engage. It’s understandable. But if you take a break from activism, or even from paying attention to public affairs, please don’t stay away for too long. Because we need to stay on top of this fight.

You know, psychologists tell us that on an interpersonal level, conflict can be useful – not so much because it will induce the other person to change, since that’s often impossible, but rather because it can affirm our own values. It’s often only by leaning into confrontation that we are able to establish what truly matters to us. And that gives us firmer standing to achieve what’s necessary to meet our ideals. That’s where I think we are as a society.

We who see clearly who Donald Trump is and what he is doing need to constantly let our voices be heard. We need to engage in our community – and be thoughtful, caring citizens. We must be energetic activists.

So like the training that prepared two boxers for their match-up almost a half-century ago, it’s time to get ready for what’s coming, and be mindful of the stakes.

Consider how Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier trained. Their prior match-ups had yielded one win by decision for each fighter. Ahead of the third fight, Frazier retreated to the mountains outside Manila, often sitting for hours in contemplation. Ali stayed in the city, and got his sparring partners to hit him relentlessly, so that he would be prepared to keep standing during an onslaught.

Perhaps that training is what sustained Ali when Frazier, who was younger and seemingly stronger, connected some powerful blows. Ali repeatedly backed up to the ropes, which he used to absorb some of the impact of Frazier’s powerful hooks. Ali took hit after hit. By the later rounds, it was Frazier who couldn’t maintain the pace. And after the 14th round, Frazier’s trainer, Eddie Fuchs, threw in the towel.

Ali’s victory wasn’t his last, but his later bouts showed the effects of the estimated 200,000 hits he had taken during his career. In 1999, both Sports Illustrated and the BBC named him the top sports figure of the 20th century. Toward the end of his life — in 2016, at age 74 — the effects of Parkinson’s syndrome left him unable to speak. But a quotation attributed to him reflects the depth of the determination that propelled him forward: “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

So here’s the thing: As you look ahead to the looming fight for America’s soul, you’ve got a choice. You can sit it out – you know, rest up and think things over, the way Joe Frazier did before the Thrilla in Manila. Or you can keep at it – taking some hits, getting stronger – like Ali, who regained the championship that hot night almost a half-century ago. Your choice. Just know that the election last month was not the last round for American patriots.

Rex Smith, the co-host of The Media Project on WAMC, is the former editor of the Times Union of Albany and The Record in Troy. His weekly digital report, The Upstate American, is published by Substack.

