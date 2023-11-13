© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

New Yorkers vote (some did anyway)

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Blair Horner
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST

New Yorkers had the opportunity to cast their ballots in last week’s off-year election. Not surprising that few showed up and, by and large, incumbents won in these local office races. The outcomes of the elections, however, could be an indication of the strength of New York’s major political parties, and could fuel a big change in how elections are conducted. 

First, some of the outcomes. Across the state incumbents did well. That doesn’t mean there were not some surprises – like the upset in the Bronx that will send the first Republican representative to the New York City Council in 40 years. The overall political outcomes, however, did not see dramatic changes. 

The elections also showed the resurgent strength of the Republican Party on Long Island. Those two counties, Nassau and Suffolk, have a combined population of 2.9 million, with 2.2 million voters. Democrats have enrollment advantages over Republicans in both counties, but a better organized effort by Republicans increased their party’s turnout and capped a three year dramatic shift to Republican control of key elective offices in both counties. Results in other suburban areas have not been as clear cut, so it remains to be seen whether this shift on Long Island foreshadows statewide inroads in the suburban vote by Republicans. Yet, the outcome should be of deep concern to Democrats. 

Despite the Long Island threat to Democratic Party dominance in New York, nationally, the party did well in 2023. The national results buoyed the Party as it looks ahead to the Presidential election in 2024. Also at stake in 2024 will be control of the Congress. 

Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives where their 222 seats is just enough to control that Chamber –218 seats are needed for a majority. The current Republican majority is the result of a strong showing in the 2022 election in New York State. Instead of Democrats capturing an overwhelming number of the 26 Congressional seats in New York, they were only able to win 15. Of the 11 seats taken by Republicans, 5 were squeakers. 

Those five seats are in the crosshairs of Democrats going into the 2024 election. 

It is expected that at least two of the Long Island Congressional seats will be up for grabs next year. Those two are largely in Nassau County, a place where Democrats have a 100,000 voter enrollment advantage. Yet, over the past few years they lost the county executive seat, lost state senate and assembly seats, and control of important towns – all in a county whose Democratic leader is also the head of the statewide party. 

Will the growing strength of Republicans in Nassau County be the determining factor in who controls the House of Representatives in 2025? Quite possibly. 

Beyond the post race analysis, this was yet another paltry turnout in the 2023 election. For example, in New York City only 313,000 New Yorkers voted out of a total 4.6 million voters. Even on Long Island where Republican turnout was significantly higher than Democrats’, only about a quarter of voters cast their ballots. 

The dismal turnout added fuel to the calls for legislation that has been approved by both houses of the state Legislature and is expected to go to the desk of Governor Hochul. That legislation would shift the majority of local elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered ones – elections that tend to have a higher turnout since they coincided with national and statewide voting. 

The justification for the legislation is obvious – scheduling more elections in even-numbered years would boost voter turnout and have outcomes in which the winners would be chosen by a much larger percentage of the voters. For example, in the 2022 New York races for governor, about 43% of voters showed up. In the 2020 Presidential election, 61% of New York voters did. Compare those rates with the lousy turnout in 2023. 

If it is signed by the governor, the new law would be phased in over a period of years. It would apply to offices like county executive and town supervisor, for which elections in many localities are held in odd-numbered years, opposite the presidential and statewide elections. But it would not apply to certain positions like district attorney and city-level elections — which are set by the state Constitution. It also doesn’t apply to villages, which generally hold elections in March. 

A recent analysis showed another benefit of the shift: Younger voters and voters of color are more likely to turn out. Of course, shifting local elections to even-numbered years may make it harder for voters to focus on specific races, but it is clear that many more voters would participate. 

The governor hasn’t indicated whether she will approve the legislation. If she does approve the plan, many more New Yorkers will be involved in deciding who at the local level represents them.

Blair Horner is executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.
Tags
Commentary & Opinion Blair Horner
Blair Horner
See stories by Blair Horner
Related Content
  • Commentary & Opinion
    Strengthening ethics in Albany
    Blair Horner
    New York’s ethics watchdog is developing its legislative agenda for 2024. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) is New York’s latest regulator of ethics and lobbying. Governors Spitzer, Cuomo, and now Hochul, all overhauled the state’s ethics watchdog agencies soon after entering office. The latest version grew out of Governor Hochul’s insistence that a new regulator be established that, in her plan, would be sufficiently independent of political influence. COELIG’s predecessor entity, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics advanced by Cuomo, had been roundly criticized as anything but independent.
  • Commentary & Opinion
    Early voting 2023 has begun
    Blair Horner
    New York’s early voting option started up last weekend and will go through this coming Sunday. The General Election will follow on Tuesday, November 7th. The 2023 election is not a “high-visibility election”; most of the races are for offices at the local government level. Of course, those elections matter. Local races include seats on town and city councils, county legislatures, candidates for mayor, town supervisor, town clerk, town justice, and highway superintendent. Often the decisions made by these individuals have a more direct impact on voters’ lives than those made in Albany or even Washington. These elections can often be decided by a small number of voters, so every ballot cast is important.
  • Commentary & Opinion
    Albany looks to tackle the state’s solid waste crisis
    Blair Horner
    New York State – like the rest of the nation – is grappling with a growing solid waste crisis. Americans have never really tackled the incredible amount of trash that the nation generates. And until China reversed its decades-old policy of taking our trash, we got away with it.
Load More