CDTA looks ahead: Breaking down the State of CDTA address

The Capital District Transportation Authority says it has seen significant growth in the past year. According to new CEO Frank Annicaro, the public transportation agency’s ridership levels have reached 120% of pre-pandemic levels. WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha attended the new CEO’s first State of The CDTA address and joined Midday Magazine host, Lucas Willard, to discuss what's in store for the transportation authority.



Lucas Willard: So, break down this 120% number for me. Where exactly and how has the CDTA been seeing this growth?

Sajina Shrestha: Well, according to Annicaro, this growth seems to be in almost every sector. That includes CDTA’s para-transit service, STAR, which recorded its highest ridership levels ever last October, with 36,000 riders. Annicaro says the STAR service continues to grow and that surveys show 94% of STAR riders are satisfied with the service. Meanwhile, Annicaro said the CPDPHP Cycling program also saw a record-breaking season, reaching more 100,000 riders last year. And CDTA also received a $32 million low or no emissions grant from the Federal Transit Administration, which the agency says it will be using to create a more sustainable and efficient transit system. All in all, CDTA says it has seen a pretty successful year that leaders want to build on. Here’s Annicaro talking about the road ahead.

Annicaro: Through transit orientated development, we're working to leverage transit investments to drive regional growth, expand access to jobs and services and support economic development. This work helps create a more connected and unified Capital Region, one where transportation helps bring communities closer together.



Willard: And, of course, the region is seeing a lot of growth, including plans to revitalize downtown Albany. Did Annicaro address this in more detail?



Shrestha: He did, and I also spoke with him about this after the speech. He told me that public transportation is just as vital as any other factor when it comes to reviving an area.



Annicaro: As we plan outside of the transit corridors, let's get well in advance. Let's work with the FTA and see if we could obtain funding for transit orientated development to actually build the infrastructure that's needed in these areas so we could bring transit there.



Willard: And I understand Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs was also in attendance this morning. And, of course, one of her big campaign promises was to help lead downtown Albany’s revitalization efforts. Did she have anything to say about what she heard from Annicaro?



Shrestha: Yeah, she told me she was very excited about CDTA’s efforts to connect different cities and neighborhoods to each other. She told me that the city of Albany is a transient city, a lot of people come into the city for work. So, in her eyes, CDTA isn’t just beneficial to the residents of Albany but also to the workers of Albany. She told me that part of reviving Downtown Albany also has to factor in increasing access to different modes of transportation that can get people to Albany.



Applyrs: When people can leave the cars and be able to rely on public transportation to come into downtown and just enjoy it, increases the foot traffic supports our businesses, and overall, it improves economic development for the City of Albany



Willard: Were there any other major points that came up during the address?

Shrestha: So Annicaro talked a lot about bolstering the ridership experience. He described one initiative that includes moving forward with the CDTA Ambassador program in which riders can ask for assistance and guidance from so-called ambassadors who also ride the bus. The key point here being that visibility would help riders feel more welcome inside the buses. Another initiative is increasing shelter crew responsiveness, Annicaro said that a lot employees during town halls held over the past year voiced concerns about bus cleanliness. Overall, the agency seems to be focused on creating a safe environment for riders so that they keep coming back.