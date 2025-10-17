Rogovoy Report 10/17/25

Indie rockers Modest Mouse brings its blend of jagged post-punk, melodic indie-pop, and experimental rock to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Fronted by the distinct vocals and songwriting of Isaac Brock, the band achieved mainstream success with the hit song “Float On,” solidifying their place as defining figures in the 1990s and 2000s alternative rock scene. Indie rockers Built to Spill warm up the crowd for Modest Mouse with their epic-length songs featuring intricate, soaring, and often loud guitar-rock jams. (Fri, Oct 17)

Bella’s Bartok, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, and the Picky Bastards star in “The Vagabond Ball,” an eclectic evening of music, at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. Bella’s Bartok blends Eastern European folk with punk energy and theatrical spectacle. The Slambovian Circus of Dreams offers a mystical mix of Americana, psychedelic rock, and British folk. The Picky Bastards play foot-stomping bluegrass and newgrass jams.

Facundo Salgado brings Rumbo Tumba, blending South American folklore and Andean music with urban beats such as dub, hip hop and house, to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. Selgado is a multi-instrumentalist who acts as a “one-man orchestra,” using a looping station to play, record, and mix an array of exclusively handcrafted South American wooden instruments — including the charango, ronroco, and native flutes — all in real-time during his live performances. (Fri, Oct 17)

Jeff Tripoli and Sam Fishman bring their Mendings of Time: A Live Percussion Immersive Experience, to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., today at 2pm, and 7pm. Mendings of Time explores improvisation, meditation, and minimalism. (Fri, Oct 17)

Also of note:

WAM Theatre presents the world premiere of 1999 by Stacey Isom Campbell at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., today through Sunday, November 2.

Gypsy Layne Cabaret brings the curtain down on their 15 years of burlesque and cabaret with final shows at the Adams Theater in Adams, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm, and at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm.Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater brings its hip-hop street dance program Nuttin’ But a Word to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 1pm.

It’s film festival weekend in the Hudson Valley, with FilmColumbia based at the newly renovated Crandell Theatre in Chatham, N.Y., and the Woodstock Film Festival at venues inWoodstock, Kingston, Saugerties, and Rosendale, N.Y. FilmColumbia takes place from today through Sunday, October 26, and its marquee guests include Stephen Lang and Brian Cox, bringing his directorial debut with Glenrothan, starring Alan Cumming. The Woodstock Film Festival runs today through Sunday, and big-name visitors include actors Brad Dourif, Tim Blake Nelson, and Mark Duplass, featuring films by Noah Bambauch and Richard Linklater.

The Cantilena Chamber Choir begins its 2025-26 concert season at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm, with the Requiem by John Rutter for choir, orchestra, and organ, and rarely heard sacred and secular choral music by Tchaikovsky.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

