Rogovoy Report 5/24/24

The Hudson Valley-based Slambovian Circus of Dreams brings its unique style of glam-folk to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., tonight at 8. Veering into progressive rock territory, at times the group sounds like what would have happened if Bob Dylan sang with David Bowie’s voice. The group has also been compared to Pink Floyd, Incredible String Band, and the Waterboys. (Fri, May 24)

Experimental trio Son Lux brings its singular brand of electronic rock to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The trio’s wildly inventive sound embraces influences from iconoclastic artists in soul, hip-hop, and experimental improvisation. Founded by Ryan Lott as a solo project and now featuring bandmates Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia, the band traces its connections to MASS MoCA to its first performance in 2009 through an Audio After Hours gallery soundtrack, multiple residencies and performances by its members with other projects, and a future large-scale installation currently in development. (Sat, May 25)

BoDeans brings the classic sounds of Midwestern heartland rock to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The group, founded in Wisconsin in 1983, has released over a dozen albums, and gained fame through its song, “Closer to Free,” which served as the theme song for the smash hit television series Party of Five. BoDeans appeals to fans of John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Petty. (Sat, May 25)

Singer-songwriter Natalie Forteza brings her unique stylistic blend of soul, jazz, Latin, Afrobeat, and pop instincts to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. Forteza is a commanding vocalist and songwriter of considerable impact, whose obvious touchstones include Sade and Norah Jones, with hints of Stevie Wonder, Astrud Gilberto and Anita Baker as well. (Sat, May 25)

Violist Ronald Carbone, along with mezzo-soprano Hailey McAvoy and pianist Thomas Weaver, are the featured performers in a concert of works by Brahms, Bridge, Amram, Honegger and others, bringing down the curtain on the season at Concerts in the Village at Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Saturday at 3 p.m. Carbone has been principal violist of the American Ballet Theatre Orchestra, an associate member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and member of the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and Barcelona Symphony Orchestra. (Sat, May 25)

Also of note:

The Berkshire Comedy Festival promises lots of laughter at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight and Saturday at 8 each night.

The Adams Theater in Adams, Mass., celebrates the opening weekend of its 2024 season with a concert by singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle tonight, followed by the stand-up comedy of Liz Glazer on Sunday. Both events are at 7:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Avi Jacob brings his achy, vulnerable vocals and his melodic, soulful folk-rock to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The West Stockbridge Chamber Players, featuring clarinetist Catherine Hudgins, perform music by Mozart and Robert Fuchs, at Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Sunday, at 5 p.m.

